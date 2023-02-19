Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bafta nominations for 2023 have been announced – and a huge record has been matched.

Leading the pack with 14 nominations is Netflix’s German-language All Quiet on the Western Front, which has equalled a record previously held by Ang Lee’s 2001 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

With 14 nods each, both films are the two international films to have received the most nominations in Bafta history.

Following close behind with 10 nominations each are The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Other films battling it out for the top awards include Elvis, Tár and British film Aftersun.

Find the full list of Bafta 2023 nominations below and live updates from the announcement, including nominee reactions, here.

BEST FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

German film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ leads the Bafta 2023 pack (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

BEST DIRECTOR

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Danielle Deadwyler received a Bafta nomination for ‘Till’ (© 2022 ORION PICTURES RELEASING LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Paul Mescal has been Bafta nominated for ‘Aftersun’ (A24)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ picked up four Bafta nominations (AP)

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

BEST DOCUMENTARY

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Documentary ‘Fire of Love’, which has been nominated for a Bafta

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Cate Blanchett is a bafta frontrunner for her performance in ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

BEST CASTING

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Dolly De Leon has been Bafta nominated for ‘Triangle of Sadness’ (Neon)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

BEST EDITING

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Colin Farrell in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, which has 10 Bafta nominations

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in ‘Babylon’, which received three Bafta nominations (Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures)

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

BEST SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ received two Bafta nominations (20th Century Studios)

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

‘The Batman’ picked up four Bafta nominations (AP)

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim