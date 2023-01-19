Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The nominations for Baftas 2023 are here – and they have arrived with some notable absences.

Netflix’s German-language All Quiet on the Western Front surpassed favourites The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once to lead the pack with 14 nominations, equalling a record held by Ang Lee’s 2001 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Both Banshees and Everything Everywhere received 10 nominations each, with Elvis, Tár and British film Aftersun following close behind. Find the full list here.

But, of course, there have been snubs. While these ommissions might be less surprising considering Bafta released a whittled-down longlist compiling the films in contention to be named today, some key films might feel their Oscar chances are minimised following the announcement.

The most notable snub in the top categories is The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg’s biographical film that won the top prize at the Golden Globes earlier this month. It received just one Bafta nomination – for Best Original Screenplay.

This means there was no director nomination for Spielberg and no recognition for Michelle Williams in the Best Actress category.

Another film whose campaign seems to have stalled is Sarah Polley’s Women Talking. While it remains hopeful the adaptation of Miriam Toews’s novel will break through in some way at the Oscars, it received zero Bafta nominations.

One release that was hoping to break through after being named on the longlist wasTop Gun: Maverick. However, the Tom Cruise blockbuster, directed by Joseph Kosinski, missed out on the chance of nominations in Best Film, Director, Actor, and Screenplay,

Instead, it was nominated in four technical categories, where it will duke it out with Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Indian hit RRR was hoping to capitalise on its Golden Globes success to be recognised at the Baftas – however, fans of the film were disappointed to find it nowhere to be seen when the nomination list was revealed.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

‘The Fabelmans’ received just one nomination (© Storyteller Distribution Co., LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

Alejandro González Iñárritu was also hoping to be nominated for his latest film Bardo, especially considering his previous Bafta success with Birdman and The Revenant, but a nomination did not come to fruition for the Mexican filmmaker.

In fact, despite Netflix’s record-matching success with All Quiet on the Western Front, other films released by the streaming service – including Bardo, Noah Baumbach’s White Noise and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion – did not fare so well, all receiving no nominations whatsoever.

While Paul Mescal’s recognition for Mubi’s Aftersun is being praised, with director Charlotte Wells nominated twice in the Oustanding Britsh Film and Best Debut from a British Director categories, it’s being highlighted that rising star Frankie Corio, who plays Mescal’s daughter in the film, missed out on a nod.

Powerful drama ‘Women Talking’ received zero nominations (© 2022 Orion Releasing LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

Another actor whose snub has upset film fans is Stephanie Hsu, who was ignored in favour of her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Jamie Lee Curtis in the Best Supporting Actress category.