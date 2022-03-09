This year, the Baftas are going to be held in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

While 2021’s awards show was pushed back by weeks and the nominees and audience attended virtually, Britain’s biggest night in film is now back with a red carpet for the starriest names in cinema.

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune leads the pack this year with 11 nominations, closely followed by Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog, which amassed a total of eight.

Here’s a brief rundown of everything you need to know about the Bafta Film Awards 2022....

When and where is the ceremony?

The Bafta Film Awards will take place on Sunday 13 March at the Royal Albert Hall, and will be broadcast on BBC One, from 7pm.

Who is hosting?

This year’s awards will be hosted by Australian actor and comedian Rebel Wilson.

The Bridesmaids star follows in the footsteps of Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman, who hosted the main show last year during lockdown.

Commenting on the news when it was announced in January, Wilson appeared to make a joke about JK Rowling’s controversial comments about transgender people and gender identity, while also alluding to her own recent weight loss.

“I’ve recently gone through a huge transformation so hopefully JK Rowling approves of me hosting the 2022 @BAFTAs,” she tweeted, adding a shrugging emoji.

In an official statement about hosting the Baftas, Wilson joked that she was excited for the awards to take place in a world where Covid-19 no longer existed as it had been inevitably “cancelled”.

Who is nominated?

While Dune and The Power of the Dog have the most nominations, other films in contention for the top awards include Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story and Japanese film Drive My Car.

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) is up against Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Emilia Jones (CODA), Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), Joanna Scanlan (After Love) and Tessa Thompson (Passing) for Leading Actress.

And Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava) is competing with Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Stephen Graham (Boiling Point) and Will Smith (King Richard) for Leading Actor.

