The 2022 Baftas will see actors including Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Stephen Graham battle it out for the top awards.

This year’s nominations were announced on Thursday (3 February), revealing Dune and The Power of the Dog as the most popular picks, with 11 and seven nominations respectively.

However, alongside other awards favourites, including Belfast, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story, more unexpected but no less deserved nominations were also announced, including Titane filmmakerJulia Ducournau for Best Director, Jessie Buckley for her supporting role in The Lost Daughter and Adeel Akhtar for his lead role in Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava.

However, predicted nominees Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!) missed out on nominations. Kristen Stewart, tipped for a nod for playing Princess Diana in Spencer, also missed out on a nominations=.

Other films in contention for the top awards include Adam McKay’s divisive Netflix satire Don’t Look Up and Japanese film Drive My Car.

Find the full list of the 2022 Bafta nominations here.

Nineteen of the 24 actors named by Bafta are first-time nominees. These include Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Joanna Scanlan for After Love, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist for West Side Story, and 12-year-old actor Woody Norman for his role in C’mon C’mon.

Will Smith’s nomination for King Richard also marks his first ever Bafta nod. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has been nominated for House of Gucci, with British actor Graham getting recognised for Boiling Point.

Stephen Graham was nominated for his lead role in ‘Boiling Point’ (Vertigo Releasing)

Speaking about this year’s nominations, Bafta CEO Amanda Berry said: Congratulations to all our nominees, whose extraordinary talent and achievements have shone through in another incredible year for film. BAFTA celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, so it's a particularly special year for us.

Chair of Bafta, Krishnendu Majumdar, added: "This year’s nominations showcase a remarkable range of creative work in-front and behind the camera.

“Two years ago, we launched a wide-ranging review into our voting, membership and campaigning processes and I want to thank the BAFTA members, and the wider industry for embracing these changes. Our goal is to level the playing field for awards entries so that more films and the true diverse range of exceptional creative talent in the UK and internationally is represented and celebrated.”

This year’s Bafta ceremony will be presented by Rebel Wilson, and is scheduled to take place on 13 March.