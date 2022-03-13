Rebel Wilson made a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships while hosting the 2022 Baftas ceremony.

Walking around the crowd at the awards on Sunday night (13 March), the comedian approached 20-year-old CODA star Emilia Jones and joked: “I’ll give you the award for the person in the crowd Leonardo DiCaprio would find most attractive... He does like them young.”

This is not the first time DiCaprio, 47, has been roasted for his relationships at an awards show.

In 2020, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais made a dig at the star while talking about Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“[It’s] almost three hours long – it’s an epic” he said, adding: “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him.”

As the audience – including DiCaprio – laughed along, Gervais continued: “Even Prince Andrew’s like, ‘Come on, mate, you’re nearly 50, son.’”

DiCaprio is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone.

Camila Morrone (Action Press/Shutterstock)

Other highlights at this year’s Baftas included Wilson’s comments on JK Rowling and her joke about Vladimir Putin.

At this year’s Baftas – which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London – Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune led the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog, which amassed a total of eight.

