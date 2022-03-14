Rebel Wilson poked fun at Boris Johnson, with a joke about the planned “afterparty” at Downing Street during this year’s Baftas ceremony.

The annual film ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday 13 March. Wilson served as this year’s host, with stars including Emma Watson, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Daisy Ridley in attendance.

“I can’t wait for the afterparty, it’s going to go off,” the Pitch Perfect actor said during the ceremony. “I think it’s at Number 10 Downing Street. Boris just texted me.”

She added: “I hope I haven’t said anything to get cancelled tonight.”

The audience burst into laughter at Wilson’s joke.

Earlier this year, the UK Prime Minister admitted to attending a gathering in the Downing Street No 10 rose garden during the first lockdown. He subsequently apologised while arguing that he believed the gathering was a work event.

Johnson wasn’t the only person the actor mocked at the Baftas this year.

While introducing Emilia Jones – the star of CODA, a film about a child of deaf adults – Wilson explained that there were two interpreters on stage: one for American sign language and another for British.

She then put up her middle finger and said: “Luckily, though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin.”

The joke went down very well with the crowd, many of whom made statements of solidarity with Ukraine on the red carpet, amid the ongoing invasion of the country by Russia.

Wilson also cracked jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships, and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s much-publicised open relationship during the ceremony.

See the full list of winners at this year’s awards show here.