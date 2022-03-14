✕ Close Zelensky says Russian troops 'transitioned into new stage of terror'

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue on Monday, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said talks were not taking place on Sunday but would resume the next day.

His comments were in direct contradiction to those of Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych who earlier said the two countries were conducting talks on Sunday, with particular focus on the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Prime minister Boris Johnson vowed the UK will “continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defence”, as he commended the country’s people on their “fortitude” in the face of Russian aggression.

In a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, Mr Johnson said the UK would “continue to stand behind Ukraine in all their efforts to bring an end to this disastrous conflict”.

He added that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric actions” were “testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity”, No 10 said.

The two leaders condemned the killing of Brent Renaud, a US filmmaker and journalist who was fatally shot by Russian forces in Irpin, close to Kyiv, on Sunday, according to officials in Ukraine.