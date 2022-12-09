Jackass star Bam Margera ‘on a ventilator in hospital with pneumonia’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Jackass star Bam Margera has reportedly been rushed to hospital with a “very serious” case of pneumonia.

The stunt performer and skateboarder is reported to have tested positive for Covid while in hospital, and is currently on a ventilator.

A report inTMZ citing “sources close to the situation” claims that Margera is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a San Diego hospital.

His condition, however, is said to be stable.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Margera for comment and confirmation.

Last year, Margera entered a 12-month drug and alcohol treatment programme.

Alongside Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and others, Margera was one of the original members of the Jackass crew, performing stunts in the MTV series and subsequent film adaptations.

However, Margera did not feature in the recent sequel, Jackass Forever, and claimed that he had been fired partway through production after failing a drugs test.

He initiated a lawsuit against Knoxville, as well as the film’s director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze, andd the film companies Paramount Pictures and MTV Networks.

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera (Getty )

In the suit, he claimed that his civil rights had been violated, and alleged that he had been forced to sign a “wellness agreement” before participating in the project.

The lawsuit was eventually settled, with Margera telling TMZ that he was “happy with the outcome and feels vindicated”.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.