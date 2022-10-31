Steve-O says he ‘still beats himself up’ about ghosting Stacey Solomon

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jackass star Steve-O has revealed that he “still beats himself up” over ghosting former girlfriend Stacey Solomon.

Steve-O and Solomon dated for six months in 2015, before the comedian broke it off.

“I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off,” Steve-O says in an extract of his new autobiography published by The Sun.

“I had become not only part of her life, I’d become part of her kids’ lives too. And then – poof – I was gone.”

At the time, Solomon, who is now married to EastEnders star Joe Swash, said of the reason for the split: “You’ll have to ask him why, I’m still trying to figure it out.”

Now Steve-O has revealed that he regularly ghosted women as a way to end his relationships.

“I’d meet some woman, pour on the charm to convince her I really cared about her (which I invariably thought I did) sleep with her a few times, then lose interest and ghost. Wash, rinse, repeat,” he said in his book, A Hard Kick In The Nuts.

“To this day, I still beat myself up about the way it went down,” Steve-O added of his relationship with Solomon.

“Ironically, I don’t think Stacey does. We aren’t in touch any more, but she has corresponded with my family and seems to bear no ill toward me.

“She seems to be a happy person who can go through life without gigantic grudges, even when they might be totally justified. What a freak.”

Steve-O, who has been married twice before, is not engaged to stylist, Lux Wright.

Solomon began dating Swash in 2016, and the pair married in an intimate backyard ceremony at the couple’s Essex home in July this year.

For the nuptials, Solomon wore an off-the-shoulder champagne coloured BERTA gown, a long veil, and a dainty flower crown.