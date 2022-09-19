Jump to content

Stacey Solomon shares message to Queen’s mourners: ‘Saying goodbye forever is so hard’

TV presenter’s message comes as the world says its final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II

Saman Javed
Monday 19 September 2022 13:54
Comments
Stacey Solomon criticises the Royal Family in resurfaced Loose Women clip

Stacey Solomon has shared a heartfelt message in support of all those grieving the death of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service was held in Westminster on Monday (19 September).

Members of the royal family joined King Charles III and the Queen Consort in procession as the Queen’s coffin, adorned with the Imperial State Crowl and a large wreath of flowers, was carried through Westminster Abbey.

Following the funeral service, the coffin was carried through the Horse Guards Parade and along The Mall, before reaching its end point at Wellington Arch.

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday morning, Solomon reposted a portrait of the Queen shared by Buckingham Palace.

“Thinking of everyone finding today so sad and difficult,” Solomon captioned the post.

“And thinking of all of those who have ever lost a beloved person in their lives. Saying goodbye forever is always so hard.”

Stacey Solomon shares message to mourners on Instagram

(Stacey Solomon/Instagram)

The supportive message comes after a video clip of Solomon discussing the monarchy resurfaced following the Queen’s death.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women in 2018, Solomon divided viewers by telling the audience she “doesn’t get the point” of the royal family.

“I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same, it could be us sitting there,” Solomon said.

“It’s freezing cold outside, and people are homeless, and these people have houses to spare, and it does sometimes become a litte bit frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all that money going to this entire family.”

The Queen’s funeral was attended by around 2,000 mourners, including world leaders, living former prime ministers of the UK and public figures.

In a sermon during the Queen’s funeral, the Archbishop of Canterbury said the Queen was “joyful” and that she touched “ a multitude of lives”.

“People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten,” Archbishop Justin Welby.

“The grief of this day – felt not only by the late Queen’s family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world – arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.”

Follow live updates as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place

