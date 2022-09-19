The significance of the floral wreath on Queen’s coffin

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Members of the royal family, world leaders and public figures have gathered at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort walked in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it was carried through the church by the military bearer party.

They were followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen’s coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, upon which the Imperial State Crown and a large wreath of flowers was laid.

The wreath adorning the coffin includes flowers cut from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, and were personally requested by the new monarch.

The flowers were chosen for their emotional significance and symbolise key moments of the Queen’s reign.

They include rosemary, for remembrance, and myrtle cut from a plant which was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet.

The wreath was made in a sustainable way, Buckingham Palace said (Getty Images)

Myrtle, an ivory flower, is thought to be a symbol of a happy marriage.

The wreath also includes English oak to symbolise the strength of love, along with pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious.

The chosen flowers are in shades of pink, deep burgundy, gold and white, to reflect the Royal Standard.

As per King Charles III request, the wreath has been made sustainably without the use of floral foam, and is presented in a nest of English moss.

The funeral is being attended by some 2,000 mourners, including US president Joe Biden and all six living former prime ministers of the UK – Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

The Queen‘s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle.

This is an annex to the main chapel where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be moved from the royal vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen‘s.

Follow live updates as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place