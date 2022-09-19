Camilla: Queen Consort wears floral-trim hat to Queen’s funeral
The Queen’s funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey
The Queen Consort has arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen Consort wore a black coat dress, accessorised with a black floral hat and short matching veil.
She completed the look with the Hesse heart-shaped diamond jubilee brooch, which belonged to Queen Victoria.
Her hair was styled in loose curls, while her makeup was kept natural.
Camilla looked sombre as she entered the church alongside the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The Princess of Wales also wore a mourning veil for the ceremony.
The tradition of wearing mourning veils dates back to Queen Victoria’s reign. Following her husband Prince Albert’s death in 1861, Queen Victoria wore a black mourning dress and veil up until her death in 1901.
The royal family will walk in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried through the church by the military bearer party.
The King and the Queen Consort will walk immediately behind the coffin, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
George and Charlotte will walk with their parents side-by-side in formation, followed by their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family.
In a tribute to the late monarch this week, Camilla shared a personal anecdote about the Queen’s “good sense of humour” during a small mishap on her wedding day to King Charles.
Speaking of the incident, which took place in April 2005, Camilla told BBC: “I remember coming from here, Clarence House, [to] go to Windsor the day I got married when I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous.”
Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here
