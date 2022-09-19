Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Camilla: Queen Consort wears floral-trim hat to Queen’s funeral

The Queen’s funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey

Saman Javed
Monday 19 September 2022 11:03
Comments
Liz Truss greeted by Archbishop of Westminster as she arrives for Queen’s funeral

The Queen Consort has arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen Consort wore a black coat dress, accessorised with a black floral hat and short matching veil.

She completed the look with the Hesse heart-shaped diamond jubilee brooch, which belonged to Queen Victoria.

Her hair was styled in loose curls, while her makeup was kept natural.

Camilla looked sombre as she entered the church alongside the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales also wore a mourning veil for the ceremony.

Recommended

The tradition of wearing mourning veils dates back to Queen Victoria’s reign. Following her husband Prince Albert’s death in 1861, Queen Victoria wore a black mourning dress and veil up until her death in 1901.

The royal family will walk in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried through the church by the military bearer party.

The King and the Queen Consort will walk immediately behind the coffin, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

George and Charlotte will walk with their parents side-by-side in formation, followed by their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family.

In a tribute to the late monarch this week, Camilla shared a personal anecdote about the Queen’s “good sense of humour” during a small mishap on her wedding day to King Charles.

Recommended

Speaking of the incident, which took place in April 2005, Camilla told BBC: “I remember coming from here, Clarence House, [to] go to Windsor the day I got married when I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous.”

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in