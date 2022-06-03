A video of Stacey Solomon discussing the royal family has resurfaced on social media amid the platinum jubilee bank holiday.

This weekend, the Queen celeberates 70 years on the throne. Amid the celebrations and inevitable discussion of the monarchy, a 2018 clip of Solomon sharing her views has been widely circulated.

The 31-year-old sparked a debate when she appeared on an episode of Loose Women alongside panellists Christine Lampard, Linda Robson and Jane Moore.

In the clip, Solomon says: “I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same. It could be us four sitting there, I just don’t get it.”

After Moore says that she believes the royals are “becoming like celebrities”, Solomon answers: “To me, that’s all they are.”

When Solomon questions her co-panellists on their reasons for “loving” the Queen, Moore answers: “For duty, responsibility, figure head,” while Robson states: “She’s always worked really hard, hasn’t she?”

“But I would work hard if the country paid for me to have like 12 houses and work really hard,” responds Solomon.

Moore says: “They don’t pay for all the houses. We contribute about £39m a year. It costs £300m a year to run the royal family.

“But I’m with you. After the Queen, I’d have them all on bicycles and living in a terraced house. But I love the Queen, I think she’s fantastic.”

Debating the royal family’s grand accommodation, the former X Factor star added: “It’s freezing cold outside and people are homeless and these people have houses to spare and it does sometimes become a little bit frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all that money going to this entire family.”

Solomon was absent from Loose Women’s tribute to the Queen on Thursday (2 June), with some media reports implying this was to do with the resurfaced clip.

The Independent has contacted a representative for the show for comment.

After the video resurfaced on Twitter, people shared their opinions on Solomon’s comments.

Many applauded the TV personality, with one person writing: “I didn’t know I loved Stacey Solomon until just now.”

“Stacey Solomon just went up several notches in my estimation here,” said another.

To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, Prince Charles and Camilla appeared on EastEnders. Viewers are divided on the cameo, with some calling it “magical” and others condemning it as “embarrassing”.

Follow live updates from the jubilee celebrations here.