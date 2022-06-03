Jubilee – live: Queen will watch St Paul’s service on TV from Windsor Castle
Members of the royal family will gather at St Paul’s Cathedral this morning
The Queen will miss a national serive of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral today after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations.
The event will bring together most members of the royal family for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018.
The Duke of York will also no longer attend the service after testing positive for Covid-19.
Friday’s events mark the second day of the platinum jubilee celebrations, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the lighting of the royal beacons on Thursday evening.
The monarch lit a beacon of light at Windsor castle to mark her historic 70-year reign.
The lighting of the Commonwealth Globe of Nations formed part of a special dual ceremony with Her Majesty's grandson the Duke of Cambridge, who is respresenting the monarch at Buckingham Palace some 20 miles away.
At the Queen's command, the Tree of Trees sculpture, London's centrepiece of the jubilee, was lit up outside the palace.
The monarch is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during her appearance on the palace balcony with her family to salute soldiers returning from the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
Thousands of people joined street parties across the UK on Thursday, while the royals observed the ceremony on The Mall, followed by a flypast over Buckingham Palace.
Guests have started arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral
Guests have begun to file into St Paul’s Cathedral ahead of this morning’s service.
Many have had their photographs taken outside the Great West Door, where members of the royal family are also due to enter the cathedral for the event.
Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life.
The guests include NHS staff and key workers, teachers, public servants and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities and volunteer groups.
How much money has the government set aside for Queen’s jubilee celebration?
In his March 2021 Budget, Chancellor Rish Sunak announced that £28 million is being set aside to fund the jubilee celebrations.
The National Lottery has also set up a platinum jubilee fund, which is making more than £22 million available to help communities across England celebrate.
The fund is providing grants of up to £50,000 to 70 community projects up and down the UK.
Additionally, Arts Council England has a Create Jubilee Fund which is supporting voluntary and community organisations in England to ensure creative and cultural activities are given centre stage during the bank holiday weekend.
The fund has been issuing grants of up to £10,000.
Samad Javed reports:
Queen’s platinum jubilee: How are the celebrations being funded?
The government has spent almost £30 million on the celebration
The Queen will watch the St Paul's thanksgiving service at home on TV
The Queen will be watching the service of thanksgiving on TV from Windsor Castle, it has been revealed.
Queen to watch service of thanksgiving from home
The Queen will be watching the service of thanksgiving on TV from Windsor Castle, it has been revealed.
The news comes after Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing that the monarch would not be attending the service.
It is believed she experienced episodic mobility issues during the daytime events on Thursday.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”.
The Prince of Wales will officially represent his mother at the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.
Celebrations in Paris
French president Emmanuel Macron and British ambassador to France Menna Rawlings attended a “reviving the flame” ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Photographs from behind-the-scenes as St Paul’s Cathedral prepares to welcome royal family
The organisers of today’s service of thanksgiving have shared behind-the-scenes images as they prepare to welcome the royal family to St Paul’s Cathedral.
A team of “highly-skilled” embroiderers volunteered to create and repair the cathedral’s vestments for use at the service.
Crowds line up to catch a glimpse of the royal family
Spectators are lining up outside St Paul’s Cathedral where a thanksgiving service is being held later today, in the hope of catching a glimpse of members of the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘want to be as low profile as possible’ during UK visit
Royal commentator Omid Scobie has said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to keep a low profile during the platinum jubilee celebrations.
The couple’s presence, alongside their children Archie and Lilibet, marks the first time the family has returned to the UK since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.
Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom, told BBC Breakfast: “I spoke with people close to the couple...who said that they want to be as low-profile as possible during this trip.
“It’s almost hard to believe, but I think yesterday Trooping the Colour was a great example. We didn’t really catch sight of them on TV cameras.”
Queen meets Lilibet for first time as Harry and Meghan reunite with monarch
The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.
Queen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ in Windsor
The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday in Windsor.
Buckingham Palace lit up with images of the Queen throughout her reign
Buckingham Palace was adorned with images of the Queen throughout her historic 70-year reign on Thursday evening.
As night fell in London, the royal residence was lit up with photographs of the monarch, including a portrait from her coronation in 1953.
What’s on the schedule for the platinum jubilee today?
Britain is gearing up for the second day of platinum jubilee celebrations, which will see most members of the royal family attend a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen will miss the event due to mobility issues, and the Duke of York will no longer attend after testing positive for Covid-19.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to be present.
Kate Ng has today’s schedule here:
What’s on the schedule for the platinum jubilee today?
Here’s what you can expect on day two of the platinum jubilee weekend
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies