Jubilee – live: Queen will watch St Paul’s service on TV from Windsor Castle

The Queen will miss a national serive of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral today after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The event will bring together most members of the royal family for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018.

The Duke of York will also no longer attend the service after testing positive for Covid-19.

Friday’s events mark the second day of the platinum jubilee celebrations, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the lighting of the royal beacons on Thursday evening.

The monarch lit a beacon of light at Windsor castle to mark her historic 70-year reign.

The lighting of the Commonwealth Globe of Nations formed part of a special dual ceremony with Her Majesty's grandson the Duke of Cambridge, who is respresenting the monarch at Buckingham Palace some 20 miles away.

At the Queen's command, the Tree of Trees sculpture, London's centrepiece of the jubilee, was lit up outside the palace.

The monarch is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during her appearance on the palace balcony with her family to salute soldiers returning from the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Thousands of people joined street parties across the UK on Thursday, while the royals observed the ceremony on The Mall, followed by a flypast over Buckingham Palace.