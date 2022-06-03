Jubilee – live: Queen will watch St Paul’s service on TV from Windsor Castle

Members of the royal family will gather at St Paul’s Cathedral this morning

Liam James,Tom Batchelor,Peony Hirwani
Friday 03 June 2022 10:22
Comments
Double gun salute at Tower of London marks Queen's platinum jubilee

The Queen will miss a national serive of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral today after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The event will bring together most members of the royal family for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018.

The Duke of York will also no longer attend the service after testing positive for Covid-19.

Friday’s events mark the second day of the platinum jubilee celebrations, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the lighting of the royal beacons on Thursday evening.

The monarch lit a beacon of light at Windsor castle to mark her historic 70-year reign.

The lighting of the Commonwealth Globe of Nations formed part of a special dual ceremony with Her Majesty's grandson the Duke of Cambridge, who is respresenting the monarch at Buckingham Palace some 20 miles away.

At the Queen's command, the Tree of Trees sculpture, London's centrepiece of the jubilee, was lit up outside the palace.

The monarch is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during her appearance on the palace balcony with her family to salute soldiers returning from the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Thousands of people joined street parties across the UK on Thursday, while the royals observed the ceremony on The Mall, followed by a flypast over Buckingham Palace.

Recommended

1654248135

Guests have started arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral

Guests have begun to file into St Paul’s Cathedral ahead of this morning’s service.

Many have had their photographs taken outside the Great West Door, where members of the royal family are also due to enter the cathedral for the event.

Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life.

The guests include NHS staff and key workers, teachers, public servants and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities and volunteer groups.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(AP)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Guests have taken their seats inside the cathedral

(PA)
Saman Javed3 June 2022 10:22
1654248037

How much money has the government set aside for Queen’s jubilee celebration?

In his March 2021 Budget, Chancellor Rish Sunak announced that £28 million is being set aside to fund the jubilee celebrations.

The National Lottery has also set up a platinum jubilee fund, which is making more than £22 million available to help communities across England celebrate.

The fund is providing grants of up to £50,000 to 70 community projects up and down the UK.

Additionally, Arts Council England has a Create Jubilee Fund which is supporting voluntary and community organisations in England to ensure creative and cultural activities are given centre stage during the bank holiday weekend.

The fund has been issuing grants of up to £10,000.

Samad Javed reports:

Queen’s platinum jubilee: How are the celebrations being funded?

The government has spent almost £30 million on the celebration

Saman Javed3 June 2022 10:20
1654247389

The Queen will watch the St Paul’s thanksgiving service at home on TV

The Queen will be watching the service of thanksgiving on TV from Windsor Castle, it has been revealed.

Queen to watch service of thanksgiving from home

The Queen will be watching the service of thanksgiving on TV from Windsor Castle, it has been revealed.

The news comes after Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing that the monarch would not be attending the service.

It is believed she experienced episodic mobility issues during the daytime events on Thursday.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”.

The Prince of Wales will officially represent his mother at the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Saman Javed3 June 2022 10:09
1654246800

Celebrations in Paris

French president Emmanuel Macron and British ambassador to France Menna Rawlings attended a “reviving the flame” ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

(EPA)

Saman Javed3 June 2022 10:00
1654246233

Photographs from behind-the-scenes as St Paul’s Cathedral prepares to welcome royal family

The organisers of today’s service of thanksgiving have shared behind-the-scenes images as they prepare to welcome the royal family to St Paul’s Cathedral.

A team of “highly-skilled” embroiderers volunteered to create and repair the cathedral’s vestments for use at the service.

Saman Javed3 June 2022 09:50
1654245633

Crowds line up to catch a glimpse of the royal family

Spectators are lining up outside St Paul’s Cathedral where a thanksgiving service is being held later today, in the hope of catching a glimpse of members of the royal family.

One person waved a flag bearing the Queen

(Getty Images)

Some people wore jubilee-themed flower crowns

(PA)
Saman Javed3 June 2022 09:40
1654245033

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘want to be as low profile as possible’ during UK visit

Royal commentator Omid Scobie has said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to keep a low profile during the platinum jubilee celebrations.

The couple’s presence, alongside their children Archie and Lilibet, marks the first time the family has returned to the UK since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom, told BBC Breakfast: “I spoke with people close to the couple...who said that they want to be as low-profile as possible during this trip.

“It’s almost hard to believe, but I think yesterday Trooping the Colour was a great example. We didn’t really catch sight of them on TV cameras.”

Saman Javed3 June 2022 09:30
1654244497

Queen meets Lilibet for first time as Harry and Meghan reunite with monarch

The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.

Queen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ in Windsor

The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday in Windsor.

Saman Javed3 June 2022 09:21
1654242933

Buckingham Palace lit up with images of the Queen throughout her reign

Buckingham Palace was adorned with images of the Queen throughout her historic 70-year reign on Thursday evening.

As night fell in London, the royal residence was lit up with photographs of the monarch, including a portrait from her coronation in 1953.

Saman Javed3 June 2022 08:55
1654241694

What’s on the schedule for the platinum jubilee today?

Britain is gearing up for the second day of platinum jubilee celebrations, which will see most members of the royal family attend a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen will miss the event due to mobility issues, and the Duke of York will no longer attend after testing positive for Covid-19.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to be present.

Kate Ng has today’s schedule here:

What’s on the schedule for the platinum jubilee today?

Here’s what you can expect on day two of the platinum jubilee weekend

Saman Javed3 June 2022 08:34

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in