Margot Robbie has admitted that her friends were very disappointed by her lack of kissing with Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie.

The pair play Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig’s comedy smash, which in its first weekend has broken the domestic box office record for a female director.

While the two dolls are boyfriend and girlfriend in the film, they never kiss, due to the innocent nature of their relationship. In the trailer, Ken asks Barbie if he can stay over at her place. When she asks him: “To do what?”, he replies: “I’m actually not sure.”

Speaking to People, Robbie, 33, joked that not getting to kiss Gosling, 42, in the film “didn’t feel like a win for me”.

Her friends were even more annoyed, she explained, especially given her role as producer.

“All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’” she joked. “I was like, ‘I know, I can’t check that one off [my list].’”

Robbie served as a producer on the film alongside her husband Tom Ackerley. Gosling, meanwhile, is married to fellow actor Eva Mendes. The couple share two children.

Barbie was finally given its long-awaited release on Friday (21 July), where it, along with Christopher Nolan’s biographical epic Oppenheimer, exceeded box office expectations.

Barbie, which was directed by Lady Bird and Little Women director Gerwig, is on track to earn the biggest-ever box office opening for a non-superhero film.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Ncuti Gatwa, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell and Simu Liu.

However, British comedy fans were shocked to see an unexpected face rock up in one scene in the film – and it turns out Robbie herself was instrumental in their appearance.

Gerwig, meanwhile, has opened up about the film’s “mic-drop ending”, saying that she wanted the moment to capture the “levity and heart” of the film.

In her five-star review of the film, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said that Barbie is “joyous from minute to minute to minute”.

