The Batman director Matt Reeves shoots down speculation about an R-rated cut

Matt Reeves, the writer and director of The Batman, has shot down speculation about an explicit R-rated cut.

The forthcoming reboot, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, has been described as a “gritty” and “edgy” reimagining of the popular superhero – prompting fans to speculate that an explicit R-rated cut could be on the cards.

However, Reeves has now confirmed that the film was always intended to be released with a more child-friendly PG-13 rating (which translates to a 12A in the UK).

“In my mind, the movie was always going to be a gritty, edgy, noir, thrilling spectacle that was PG-13,” Reeves told Den of Geek .

Without nudity and foul language, the movie was able to nab a PG-13 rating despite its dark tone and scenes of violence.

The filmmaker assured fans that speculation about a prospective #ReevesCut was entirely false.

“There isn’t some special cut of this movie where it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, here’s the R rating that you’ve been desperately wanting,’” Reeves said. “I didn’t have to suddenly start drastically cutting the movie or anything like that.”

Robert Pattinson on set for ‘The Batman’ (Colin McPherson)

He added that some of his influences however did include R-rated classics like Taxi Driver, Chinatown, and The French Connection in an interview with Moviemaker Magazine.