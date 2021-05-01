Robert Pattinson, who stars in The Batman next month, has said playing the DCsuperhero was an “anchor” during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, known for roles in the Twilight and Harry Potter series, told GQ magazine: “I just always had this anchor of Batman. Rather than thinking you're flotsam to the news, you could feel engaged without being paralysed by it.” The Batman will be released on 4 March.

