The future of Being Mortal is up in the air.

Production on the planned comedy-drama film – directed by and starring Aziz Ansari (Master of None) – was suspended earlier this year, following an incident involving one of the film’s stars, Bill Murray.

The Ghostbusters star initially appeared to downplay the severity of the incident, claiming he had done “something I thought was funny” on set, but it “wasn’t taken that way”.

However, in October it was reported that the incident involved Murray allegedly straddling a "much younger" female production assistant and kissing her on the mouth .

The future of the project remains unclear, with some reports suggesting that the film could be finished without Murray’s involvement.

In the days since the report was published, others including actors Seth Green, Rob Schneider and Geena Davis have shared their own negative experiences with Murray in the past .

Here’s a timeline of everything that’s happened with Being Mortal.

22 February 2022 – Being Mortal is announced

On 22 February, Searchlight Pictures announces that it is producing an untitled film that will be written, directed and produced by Aziz Ansari.

The film will be based on the 2014 non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine & What Matters in The End, written by practising surgeon Atul Gawande.

Murray is also announced as part of the initial cast.

Bill Murray’s involvement was announced back in February (Getty Images)

24 March 2022 – Seth Rogen joins the cast

The Superbad star becomes the third actor to be attached to the project.

Just one week later, it is announced that Nope star Keke Palmer has joined Rogen, Ansari and Murray.

28 March 2022 – Production begins

Principal photography begins in Los Angeles in late March.

17 April 2022 – Production is halted

With the film reportedly halfway through principal photography, production on Being Mortal is called to a halt after a crew member makes a complaint against Murray.

20 April 2022 – Production is officially suspended

With filming having been stopped for three days, the film’s production is officially suspended on 20 April.

Searchlight Pictures sent a letter to the cast and crew (published in Deadline ) which read: “We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.

Actor-director Aziz Ansari pictured in 2019 (Getty Images)

“We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and [producer Youree Henley] to figure out that timing.”

30 April 2022 – Murray gives a statement

Murray gives his account of what happened to the press, saying in an interview : “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way.

“The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production. But as of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other.”

10 October 2022 – Report about the incident surfaces

On 10 October, a report is published by Puck magazine containing new details about the allegations against Murray.

Writer Eriq Gardner cites multiple sources describing that Murray allegedly straddled and kissed a “much younger” female production staffer, who was “horrified” and “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual”.

The unnamed woman – whom the writer specifies is not Palmer, as had been speculated – was in “close proximity near a bed that was part of the production” when Murray had allegedly “started kissing her body and straddling her” after he felt she “had been flirting with him”.

It is suggested that the incident may have been intended as a piece of misjudged physical comedy. It prompted a complaint both from the woman and a second staffer who witnessed it.

Keke Palmer (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Puck report also claims that Murray entered mediation with the woman and ended up paying a settlement of just over $100,000 (£90,533).

It states: “Murray felt miserable, a source close to the actor told me, not just at what he thought was a miscommunication, but also at how one moment had caused his co-workers to essentially lose their jobs.”

16 October – Keke Palmer reacts

In an interview with Variety, Palmer spoke about the film’s suspension and suggested that there is a chance production could be resumed at some point .

“If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz,” she said. “Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It’s an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it.”

Palmer did not directly address anything related to Murray, but claimed that it would probably require a “major rewrite” if production was to continue.

“[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold,” she said.

The Independent has contacted the unnamed woman’s attorney Shawn Holley at Kinsella Weitzman for comment, as well as Murray’s lawyer David Nochimson.