Billy Baldwin attacks Sharon Stone’s claims that she was pressured to sleep with him

Billy Baldwin has responded in outrage to Sliver co-star Sharon Stone’s claims that the film’s late producer, Robert Evans, suggested she sleep with Baldwin to “save the movie”.

Stone, now 66, had originally written about the incident in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, but refrained from naming the producer.

However, speaking on a recent episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, she identified the producer as former Paramount Pictures chief Evans, who died in 2019 aged 89.

“[Evans is] running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better,” Stone recalled. “And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem.”

Explaining Evans’ logic, the Basic Instinct star said: “If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry on-screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie.”

Shortly after Stone’s comments made headlines, 61-year-old Baldwin, the younger brother of Alec Baldwin, took to X to hit out at her remarks.

“Not sure why Sharon Stone keeps talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?” he tweeted.

“I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet,” Baldwin said, adding that he had implored Evans to “allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon”.

“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon?” he threatened. “That might be fun.”

The Independent has contacted Stone’s representative for comment.

Stone starred opposite Baldwin in the 1993 mystery thriller Sliver as Carly, a successful book editor who, after moving into a new luxury apartment, discovers that several female tenants have been murdered. She then becomes romantically involved with the prime suspect (Baldwin).

Billy Baldwin and Sharon Stone (Getty Images)

The Total Recall actor has been a prominent voice in Hollywood’s #MeToo movement, detailing her experiences in her memoir.

In an interview last November on the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, Stone explained that she “specifically did not name names in my book, because it’s a pointless exercise, they know who they are”.