Billy Eichner and Anna Kendrick come out as a ‘couple’ in response to viral article

Billy Eichner and Anna Kendrick have trolled the internet by jokingly coming out as a “couple”, in response to a viral article.

On Saturday (18 June), Eichner shared a screenshot on Twitter of a clickbait article titled, “New celebrity relationships that made us feel better about 2021”.

The article featured a photo of Kendrick and Eichner and a photo of Rebel Wilson and real-life girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Accompanying the post, Eichner – who is openly gay – included the caption: “Um. Hey Anna Kendrick – cats out of the bag”.

The Pitch Perfect star joined in on the fun, responding: “We can finally live our truth Billy!

“You've felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you're free now! Our love can flourish!” Kendrick added, making a reference to the comedian’s forthcoming gay rom-com, Bros.

“Wait til they find out YOU'RE the top!!! See you at home, honey!!!” Eichner quipped.

The two starred together in the 2019 holiday film Noelle, alongside Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, who Kendrick has been “quietly dating” for over a year.

In a recent interview promoting his new movie, Eichner accused the Hollywood industry of being “homophobic” and “hypocritical”.