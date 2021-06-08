It seems that a seemingly throwaway line from Avengers: Endgame may have been teasing the arrival of a huge Marvel villain after all.

On Wednesday (7 June), it was reported that Tenoch Huerta will play Namor, the Sub Mariner, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The character, an underwater mutant, is expected to serve as the film’s primary antagonist, something that won’t be too much of a surprise to die-hard Marvel fans considering an interaction in 2019 film Endgame.

Ir arrived early on in the film with those who survived Thanos’ destructive finger-snap attempting to adjust to life without those they lost five years later.

We see Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow host a hologram meeting with several characters, including Black Panther character Okoye (Danai Gurira).

Okoye briefly mentions that there’s been an underwater earthquake off the coast of Africa and, when Natasha asks her how Wakanda will deal with the incident, she simply says they are going to avoid it.

To the casual viewer, this line will bear no weight. However, some Marvel fans questioned whether this revealed the existence of Namor, the Sub-Mariner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While The Illuminerdi report remains unconfirmed by Marvel bosses, it’s worth noting that director Scott Derrickson fuelled speculation he’ll appear in the Doctor Strange sequel after posting a comic book cover featuring the heroic sorcerer and Namor on Twitter.

Considering Derrickson, who eventually quit as the film’s director, went on to delete the tweet, it seems likely that Namor’s appearance could be lined up in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has spoken about his desire to get Namor in the MCU, but admitted that acquiring film rights to the character have proved difficult.

Marvel’s next film will be Black Widow, which is released on 7 July.