The journalist who called out Blake Lively over a “nightmare” interview has said she would welcome an apology from the actor.

Lively, 36, has found herself under scrutiny from fans who have criticised the actor’s approach to marketing her new film about domestic violence, It Ends With Us, for being “insensitive” and “tone-deaf”.

Amid the criticism from fans, journalist Kjersti Flaa posted a clip of a 2016 interview with the star, which she said made her “want to quit” her job. The Independent has contacted a representative of Lively’s for comment.

The video, which was shared to YouTube, has amassed more than 2.3 million views. Flaa was met with support from viewers who agreed that Lively, who was then 28 years old, was “rude” to the journalist during the sit-down.

In a new interview with TMZ, Flaa said she would welcome an apology from Lively, but said she thought that was unlikely to happen.

“If she wants to apologise, that would be amazing,” she said. “I think if you behave badly, if you own up to that and own it and say, ‘I had a terrible day, I’m so sorry.’ Maybe she will learn something from that and not behave like that again. Of course, that would be very welcomed.”

“I don’t think that will happen though,” she added. “I don’t.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Flaa said the timing of the video was merely a coincidence, and that she did not intend for it to fuel the drama surrounding It Ends With Us – which she said she had not been aware of.

( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Flaa said she had been prompted to upload the video, which was recorded eight years ago, because she had met with another reporter who had a similar experience with a different celebrity, with that interview being confiscated afterwards.

“No, I’ve never had my tape confiscated, but, of course, I’ve had very unpleasant experiences,” she said, explaining that she had never before uploaded the Lively interview to YouTube because she had initially been “embarrassed” by it.

“I felt a little ashamed at first,” she said, explaining that she did not know what she had said or done to make Lively or her Café Society co-star Parker Posey, who was also present during the interview, behave as they had done.

“I think it’s important to let people know that these things go on sometime,” said the reporter, explaining why she chose now to upload the clip.

The interview seemed to get off to a bad start when Flaa congratulated the actor on her pregnancy and “little bump”.

( Cafe Society )

Lively sarcastically responded: “Congrats on your little bump.”

Prior to the interview, which presumably would have taken place around the film’s release date in July, the actor, who was then 28, had announced that she was pregnant with her second baby with her husband Ryan Reynolds in May.

Speaking to TMZ, Flaa said she still does not understand why Lively took offence at her remark.

“I find it offensive that she said it back to me to be honest,” she said. “I was like, do I have a bump? It was strange behaviour to me.”

In a previous interview with The Daily Mail, Flaa said that Lively’s remarks especially hurt because she couldn’t get pregnant herself.

( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“To be honest, it hurts because I obviously wasn’t pregnant and I could never get pregnant,” she said. “So to me, that comment was like a bullet.”

Flaa’s comments arrive amid the ongoing drama surrounding Lively and It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hover’s 2016 bestselling novel of the same name, which focuses on issues of domestic violence and abuse.

Fans have complained that given the serious nature of the issues addressed in the film, it is not the right occasion for Lively to be promoting her new haircare line, which she has been doing during interviews.

People have also called out the actor for her lighthearted tone during press, and for failing to speak up sufficiently on the serious issues.

Commercial tie-ins also prompted criticism from fans. A themed cocktail is named “Ryle You Wait” in reference to the film’s abusive character played by Justin Baldoni, who directed the film and whom Lively is rumoured to be feuding with.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org