The journalist who called out Blake Lively over an “uncomfortable” sit-down has named the celebrity who was, on the other hand, “the most wonderful person” to interview.

Last week, Norwegian journalist, Kjersti Flaa, posted a clip of a 2016 interview with Lively, which made her “want to quit” her job. Flaa was met with huge support from viewers who criticised the Gossip Girl star for being “rude”.

In a new video posted on Monday (19 August), the reporter thanked people who had been sending her supportive messages. She said that people who “bullied” and had “mean girl energy” should be called out in Hollywood and held to account.

She then went on to reveal that it was the “sweet” actor Kirsten Stewart who “saved” the day following her disastrous chat with Lively. The interviews were in promotion of the 2016 film Café Society, directed by Woody Allen, in which Lively starred opposite Parker Poesy and Stewart.

“I want to shout out Kristen Stewart who was the person I interviewed after the horrific incident, and she was the most wonderful, wonderful person to interview,” Flaa said.

“She saved my day, you know I was terrified walking into that interview because I had just experienced what I had, so for her to just treat me like, she was so sweet. So, I’m happy I interviewed her afterwards.”

Many questioned why Flaa had shared the clip so many years after the interview was first conducted, particularly as it emerged just as Lively had been facing criticism for a “tone-deaf” approach to promoting It Ends With Us.

( YouTube/ Kjersti Flaa )

She explained: “I got so many questions from people asking why I decided to post that interview now, eight years later, and the reason for that is that I got contacted by another reporter who told me a story that was a little similar to this one that he had experienced and then we started talking about it and comparing notes.

“And then I felt like you know, it’s not ok to behave like that and I think it needs to be called out. Also, it took me a while to be honest with you to actually get over it, it affected me for a while because it made me nervous while interviewing other people after that.”

Flaa calimed that she was not aware of the drama surrounding It Ends With Us.

“I blamed myself for it for a long time because I felt like I did or said something wrong and that’s the reason why I waited so long,” she said. “I actually hadn’t read up about all the other controversy that was going on.”

( YouTube/ Kjersti Flaa )

In the wake of her clip going viral, Flaa has begun to sell “anti-bullying merchandise” on Etsy, including T-shirts with the viral “#littlebump” phrase printed on them, in reference to a particuarly awkward moment in the interview.

Prior to the chat, Lively had announced that she was pregnant with her second baby with her husband Ryan Reynolds in May. Flaa began the interview by congratulating the actor on her “little bump” to which Lively sarcastically responded: “Congrats on your little bump.”

Lively’s negative publicity comes amid rumours of an ongoing feud between the actor and her co-star and director Justin Baldoni, with Baldoni reportedly having hired Johnny Depp’s crisis manager, and PR veteran Melissa Nathan, according to Deadline.

One person wrote in the star’s defence: “One thing about me. I will defend Blake Lively. Do I agree with certain ways she’s promoted this movie? No I don’t. But ripping a women apart, bringing up old videos etc. It’s not OK.”