Brendan Fraser has claimed that his new film is unlike anything viewers will have “seen before”.

The Mummy actor has been out of the spotlight for many years, but is on the brink of a career resurgence with a role in Steven Soderbergh’s new film No Sudden Move.

In her review of the film, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey writes: “It’s wonderful to see Fraser making the most of his career renaissance... He savours each line like he’s at a wine tasting, ensuring he doesn’t miss a single note.”

Next year, he will star in The Whale, a psychological drama about an obese man who struggles with binge-eating and wants to reconnect with his teenage daughter after abandoning his family.

While little is known about the film, Fraser has now teased fans that The Whale will show a totally new side of him as an actor.

“It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before,” he told UniLad. “That’s really all I can tell you… check it out when it comes out next year.”

As well as The Whale, Fraser will also star next year in Martin Scorses’s new film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Fraser has previously claimed that the reason for his disappearance from Hollywood was that he was “blacklisted” after allegedly being sexually assaulted by former Hollywood Foreign Press Association Philip Berk. Berk denied the claims, calling them a “total fabrication”.

Fraser has said that he struggled with depression after leaving the spotlight.

The actor had a resurgence on TikTok, with a clip going viral in August in which he was seen getting choked up while hearing about his fans.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.