Bruce Willis poses in first family photos since his acting retirement

‘Die Hard’ star came forward with aphasia diagnosis earlier this year

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 14 December 2022 09:15
Comments
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma reveals how she copes with ‘paralysing grief’ amid husband’s aphasia

Bruce Willis has posed in a rare family photo – the first to be shared since he retired from acting.

The Die Hard actor’s family announced erarlier this year that he was “stepping away” from the industry after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

In a statement, Willis’s family said: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The Hollywood star, who is 67, has now been pictured posing with a puppy alongside his wife Emma Heming and his children.

The photos were shared on Instagram by his ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom he has remained friends since divorcing in 2000.

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” Moore wrote underneath the photo, with Heming replying: “What a fun evening.”

Heming and Moore are also friends. When photos surfaced of Willis and More isolating with their children together during lockdown in 2020, she commented:”Family bonding at its finest, miss you guys.”

Aphasia is a form of brain damage which impairs language expression and comprehension. It leaves sufferers unable to communicate effectively and is often the result of a stroke.

(Instagram)

In 2018, Willis showed his self-deprecating side during an appearanc at his own Comed Central Roast, during which Moore jokingly eviscerated him.

He quipped: “Joseph [Gordon-Levitt] played a younger me in Looper. He couldn’t pull it off. There is one actor who successfully played me. It was Demi Moore.”

