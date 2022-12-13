Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christopher Nolan fans are expressing disbelief over the director’s claim regarding new film Oppenheimer.

The director has started doing promotion for his next film, which tells the story of atomic bomb creator, J Robert Oppenheimer.

In the film, Oppenheimer, who is often described as the father of the atomic bomb, will be played by Cillian Murphy.

Nolan has become known for shunning CGI in favour of pulling off stunts for real. For example, to depict the zero degree gravity scene in Inception, he created a rotating corridor in order to capture the moment practically and then, in Dunkirk, he ound real war ships for the film’s battle scenes.

In his most recent film, Tenet, the director crashed a real plane into a building.

He’s gone one further with Oppenheimer – the filmmaker recreated a nuclear weapon detonation in New Mexico, without using any special effects.

“I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on,” Nolan told Total Film.

“Andrew Jackson – my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on – was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there – there were huge practical challenges.”

The doirector’s fans are reacting to the news with a series of hilarious memes on social media.

Oppenheimer will be led by Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robery Downey Jr and Florence Pugh.

The film’s cast also includes Matthew Modine, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Benny Safdie, David Krumholtz, Jack Quaid, and Alden Ehrenreich.