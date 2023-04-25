Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci has died after a series of costly cosmetic surgeries to resemble BTS singer Jimin.

The 22-year-old actor had been set to play the musician in a forthcoming series for a US-based streaming platform.

Colucci’s representative confirmed to MailOnline that he had died after suffering a complication from one of the surgeries.

On Saturday night (22 April), the actor had surgery at a South Korean hospital to remove jaw implants that he had had inserted in November at considerable risk.

Colucci had developed an infection from the implants, and was intubated before dying.

“It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” publicist Eric Blake told the outlet.

Among the other surgeries Colucci underwent were a face lift, a nose job, eye and eyebrow lifts, and a lip reduction.

The outlet reports that the cumulative cost of the 12 surgeries Colucci underwent was $220,000 (£176,000).

BTS star Jimin (Getty Images)

“He was very insecure about his looks,” Blake said. “He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide an wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have.”

According to his publicist, Colucci had been informed of the risks of jaw implants, but had elected to have the surgery anyway.

Colucci moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to pursue a career in the music industry.

Last year, he was cast in Korean drama series Pretty Lies (Cogimar), which filmed from June until December and is set to be released on a US streaming service later this year.