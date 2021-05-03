Marvel has revealed the title of an upcoming sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel.

The announcement came on Monday (3 May), in a video teasing several of the studio’s upcoming releases, including Eternals and a planned Black Panther sequel.

The new Captain Marvel movie will be called The Marvels, a reference to several characters who are set to join Brie Larson’s superhero.

The Marvels will feature Teyonah Parris, who first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the adult Monica Rambeau in the Disney+ series WandaVision.

Iman Vellani, who will portray Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan in the upcoming TV show of the same name, will also appear in The Marvels.

The film is currently scheduled for release on 11 November 2022. It will be part of the MCU’s Phase Four, after the Infinity Saga (which included Phases One, Two, and Three), concluded in 2019.

Other films in the upcoming Phase Four include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.