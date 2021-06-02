Chris Hemsworth fans are reacting to the actor’s appearance in a new photo announcing that filming on Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder has wrapped.

Hemsworth wrote on Instagram today (2 June): “That’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. This film is gonna be bats*** crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!

“Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”

While Hemsworth poked fun at himself over his physique, which marks the biggest body transformation he has undergone yet, fans were very impressed.

“GOD DAMN THOSE FKN ARMS HOLY S*** MF HUGE AF,” a tweet from a fan account said.

“Chris Hemsworth really woke up today and said, ‘I’m gonna give the gays everything they want for pride month,’” another joked.

Ryan Satin, a WWE analyst for FOX Sports, pointed out that Hemsworth looks ready to start shooting his forthcoming Hulk Hogan biopic, commenting: “He’s certainly bulked up enough again to do it.”

IGN shared a tweet announcing: “Chris Hemsworth shared this photo of his arms and director Taika Waititi to announce that Thor: Love and Thunder has wrapped filming.”

See some more reactions below:

The photo was shared shortly after images emerged of Waititi sharing an intimate moment with his rumoured girlfriend, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkryie in the Thor films.

According to a report in The DailyTelegraph, Marvel bosses have reprimanded the filmmaker over the images, with an insider telling the publication that the behaviour exhibited is “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises”.

The Independent has contacted a Marvel representative for comment.