Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce joint stand-up show in London

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have announced they will be co-headlining an “iconic” comedy show in London.

Tickets for their 3 September show, produced by Live Nation at the O2 Arena, will go on sale on 10 June.

The news follows weeks after both stars were attacked on stage in separate incidents, both of which prompted fellow comedians to share concerns about performance safety.

In early May, a man ran and “lunged” at Chappelle during his set for the Netflix Is A Joke festival at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Rock then joined Chappelle on stage, with the latter joking that Rock had at least been “smacked by someone of repute” in contrast to himself who was “smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair”.

Rock – who was famously slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance – quipped: “I got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped.”

Since then, Isaiah Lee, the man charged with attacking Chappelle, has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanours.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle (Supported by Eric Andre and Jeff Ross)

Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars and Academy events for 10 years. Following the incident, the I Am Legend star apologised, describing his actions as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable”.

Most recently on 1 June, Pinkett-Smith addressed the slap for the first time on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, stating that she hopes Rock and Smith can “reconcile”.