Vue cinemas across the country will not show previously scheduled films on Monday 19 September and will, instead, show coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

In an announcement made on Tuesday (13 September), the popular cinema chain announced that it would be airing the monarch’s funeral in select venues.

The screenings will be free and will include a complimentary bottle of water for attendees.

No other drinks or snacks will be available for purchase, and all other screenings will be cancelled.

Other chains including Cineworld and Odeon have announced that they will close completely to mark the national day of mourning.

“As a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, all Odeon cinemas in the UK & Northern Ireland will be closed on Monday 19th September,” reads a statement from Odeon cinemas. “We will re-open again on Tuesday 20th September.”

Similarly, a Cineworld statement said: “Out of respect to HM Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family, all of our UK cinemas will be closed on Monday, September 19, the day of the state funeral. Those who have made bookings for this day will be contacted shortly.”

Queen Elizabeth will be lying-in-state until Monday’s funeral (AP1952)

As well as Vue, cinema companies Curzon and Arc have cancelled all programming on the day of the funeral but will screen the funeral for free for those who book a ticket.

The funeral will be available to watch on several TV channels, including across the BBC and ITV, and on online platforms.

Following his death in April 2021, Prince Philip’s funeral was viewed by 13 million people in the UK, while the British viewing figures for Princess Diana’s funeral on 6 September 1997 stood at 32.1 million British audience members.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here.