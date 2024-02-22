Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colman Domingo has responded to online murmurings that he is in talks to step in for Jonathan Majors as the next Kang the Conquerer after Majors was dropped in December following his assault conviction.

Majors, 34, debuted his role as Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the streaming series Loki.

He was expected to lead the next instalment in the multi-billion-dollar grossing Avengers franchise, originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in December, Marvel Studios dropped him.

While Marvel has yet to make any announcement of how it will move forward – and with whom – fans have already begun to speculate that Domingo will be stepping in.

Addressing the rumours in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Euphoria star, 54, said: “My team has had conversations with Marvel about some aspect of the MCU for years. Do I know this to be true or not? I actually don’t know.

“I feel like my team doesn’t bring me something unless it’s real. So I don’t know. I could be in conversation, but I’m not sure. I would welcome a conversation around it,” Domingo added.

Colman Domingo and Jonathan Majors (Getty Images)

“Whatever they’re working out with Jonathan [Majors] and his legacy in the MCU, I feel like I just have to be in my own lane, whatever that is. There’s hearsay, there’s conversations, but I’m not even sure because I feel like nothing comes to me until something’s real. But I’d be down with it.”

It was recently reported that Marvel confirmed it would be rewriting as well as retitling the next Avengers movie, which is expected to be released in May 2026.

Domingo, meanwhile, is currently up for Best Lead Actor at the March Academy Awards for his role as the late American civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s biopic Rustin.

He celebrated his historic Oscar nod in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: “Overflowing. Thank you dear Bayard. Thank you @theacademy for this nomination. Trying to find the words.

“Today it is pure gratitude. For everything. The journey. The company. The highs. The very lows. The staying with it. Faith. Love. Light. Joy. Rejoice.”

Last month, he was also cast as Joe Jackson, the domineering father of the late pop star Michael Jackson, in the upcoming Michael biopic.