Fans are freaking out over an interviewer’s conversation with Cynthia Erivo about the hit song from Wicked, “Defying Gravity.”

Ervio and her co-star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in Wicked, recently sat down with Out.com reporter Tracy E. Gilchrist while promoting the movie musical adaptation, which hits theaters on November 22.

At one point in the conversation, Gilchrist brought up the beloved tune “Defying Gravity” and how it means so much to fans.

“I’ve seen, this week, people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that. And feeling power in that,” she said during part of the interview, which was reposted to X/Twitter.

Ervio, who plays Elphaba in Wicked, was surprised by the remark, as she put her hand on her chest and responded: “I didn’t know that was happening.”

open image in gallery Interviewer tells Cynthia Erivo that fans are ‘holding space’ for the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ ( Out Magazine / Instagram )

After Gilchrist reiterated that she’s “seen” fans discuss the song, Erivo added: “That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.”

The Harriet star then looked at Grande, who nodded and wrapped her hand around her friend’s finger.

“I didn’t know that was happening,” Erivo said once again about the apparent praise surrounding “Defying Gravity.”

Gilchrist responded: “I’ve seen it on a couple posts. I don’t know how widespread. But I am in queer media, so.”

“That’s really cool,” Ervio added.

The clip has quickly gone viral online, as many people expressed their confusion about the conversation and Gilchrist’s remark about the song.

“I’ve watched this like 30 times, and I still can’t parse a single thing going on here,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

“This is something I’d usually watch and chalk up me not understanding the phrase ‘holding space’ to not being queer but it brings me solace to know no one else understands it either,” another person said.

open image in gallery Part one of ‘Wicked’ hits theaters on November 22 ( © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

“I can’t tell what my favorite part of this video is: the solemnity in announcing people have been ‘holding space’ for the lyrics of a 20-year-old song, Cynthia acting like she personally wrote it, Ariana holding onto Cynthia’s index finger, or the reveal of ‘a couple of posts,’” a third tweeted.

Many people also questioned if Grande and Ervio were confused by the journalist’s remarks, claiming the actors were trying not to laugh during the interview.

“You’re laughing? People are taking the lyrics of defying gravity and really holding space with that and you’re laughing?” one quipped.

“I’m sorry you guys are so out of touch, I am watching two women try not to make each other laugh at the ridiculous question being asked,” another added.

Ervio previously made headlines during the Wicked press tour. Last month, she didn’t hesitate to hit back at a fan who re-edited the Wicked poster by essentially removing her face, so that the brim of her hat was covering most of her face apart from her lips.

“The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer… because, without words, we communicate with our eyes,” Ervico wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our poster is a homage, not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful.”

When asked later about her reaction to the poster during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old explained that she is “really protective” of her role.

“I’m passionate about it and I know the fans are passionate about it and I think for me it was just like a human moment of wanting to protect little Elphaba, and it was like a human moment,” she said.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey has already given Wicked a three-star review, in which she applauded both Ervio’s and Grande’s performances.

“Stories about outsiders are always potent, and this one is expressed with real purity by Erivo, whose phenomenal vocal talents are supported by a palpable sincerity and self-assuredness,” Loughrey wrote. “Grande, also bearing phenomenal vocal talents, has a knack for comedy that seems to wind all the way back to her days on Nickelodeon sitcoms, and it’s here deployed with lethal, pink powder precision.”