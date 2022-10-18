Daniel Craig receives same royal honour as James Bond

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Craig has received the same royal honour as James Bond after being awarded a CMG for his services to film and theatre.

Craig was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George by Princess Anne at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning.

The 54-year-old has played Bond for 16 years across five films, first appearing in 2006’s Casino Royale and ending with No Time To Die in 2021.

During his time as 007, Craig also made a famous appearance alongside Queen Elizabeth II in a sketch to mark the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

In a tweet, the Royal Family wrote: “We’ve been expecting you… The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by his character James Bond – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.”

They also shared a picture of Craig receiving his award from the Princess Royal.

On Tuesday, film director, producer and screenwriter Paul Greengrass received an honour for his services to film and theatre.

Best known for directing Hollywood blockbusters including three of the Jason Bourne films and Captain Phillips, Greengrass was given a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Princess.

Others receiving royal honours include dancer and TV personality Ashley Banjo, who will receive an MBE for his services to dance, and six-time world triathlon champion Jonny Brownlee.