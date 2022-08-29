Daniel Radcliffe is nearly unrecognisable in trailer for Weird Al Yankovic biopic
The ‘Harry Potter’ star sports a small moustache and bushy wig for the role
Daniel Radcliffe sports a small moustache, bushy wig, and avaiator glasses in the trailer for the new Roku biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
In the film, Radcliffe plays the American singer famous for parody versions of popular songs, such as the 1996 hit “Amish Paradise”, a humorous spoof of the Coolio track “Gangasta’s Paradise”.
Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the film, also appears in the trailer dressed in the singer’s “Material Girl”-era wardrobe. She wears black fingerless gloves and a fluffy white tulle skirt.
According to a press release, the film “holds nothing back” and the trailer previews scenes of addiction, as well as a romance between Madonna and Yankovic.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere on 8 September at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will be available on Roku in November.
The movie also stars Rainn Wilson and Quinta Brunson.
Yankovic, 62, previously said he is “absolutely thrilled” that Radcliffe is portraying him in the film, which is set to debut on the Roku Channel.
“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic quipped.
Colin Davis, head of original scripted programming at Roku, joked in the press release that “there clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians”, adding that his company is excited “to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies