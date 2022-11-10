Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig was much happier on the Knives Out set than on Bond
‘He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite’
Knives Out trailer
Dave Bautista said Daniel Craig was happier on the set of Knives Out than he was on the set of James Bond.
Bautista worked with Craig on 2015’s Spectre and will be collaborating with him again on Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
“He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday (9 November). “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure.
“He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.
“He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn’t a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing.”
Speaking of Craig’s role in the new Knives Out film, Bautista said “it’s really a weird thing when you watch someone transform from Bond to Benoit Blanc”.
“It’s amazing because I’m always in awe of people who can transform themselves like that. This is why I wanted to be an actor, because I wanted to be that guy. As odd as it sounds – because I look like a f***ing gorilla – I wanted to be a chameleon,” he said.
According to the synopsis, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a story of tech billionaire Miles Bron, who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is put on the case.
The film will play a limited one-week theatrical engagement from 23 November and will be available on Netflix from 23 December.
