Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of Deadpool’s main stars may not be returning for the new film.

It was announced in 2022 that Ryan Reynolds would be reprising the role for a new instalment that will co-star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The third Deadpool film will be the first to be made since Disney’s acquisiton of Fox, meaning it will be released under the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) umbrella.

This had led many to speculate that the new film could represent a departure from the previous two entries. Actor Morena Baccarin has corroborated this by saying the forthcoming film will be a “reinvention”.

She is also not sure if she will be a part of the project. Asked on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You “what was up with Deadpool 3”, Baccarin, who played Vanessa in the first two films, replied: “What is up with Deadpool 3? That’s a really good question. I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here.”

She continued: “I‘d like to be in it. They have called about me being in it. Right now ,we have not agreed on terms and everybody’s trying and doing their best, but it may or may not work out.”

Baccarin said that she thinks “this movie, since the acquirement of this Deadpool universe by Marvel-Disney, I do feel like they’re trying to reinvent it a little bit”.

She added: “I think this movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool.”

Morena Baccarin ‘may not’ be in ‘Deadpool 3’ (YouTube)

Reynolds recently welcomed Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in The Crown, to the forthcoming film’s cast.

Deadpool 3 will be the ninth time Jackman has played Wolverine, the last appearance being in 2017’s Logan, which was billed as the actor’s swansong in the role.

Following the announcement of his return, Logan director James Mangold “saltily” shared a gif from the film showing the character’s death.

Deadpool 3 will be released in 2024.