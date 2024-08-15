Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Halle Berry has claimed she was “never asked” by Ryan Reynolds to reprise her X-Men character Storm in the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

In an interview, the Catwoman actor was quizzed over whether she was previously in talks about making a cameo in the newly-released Deadpool & Wolverine movie, which saw the return of many X-Men characters.

Initially, Berry replied “no” but then revealed that she was approached by Reynolds’s wife, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively – but not by the franchise star and producer himself.

Berry told ComicBook.com: “Blake [Lively] asked me one time – I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show – and she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband’s movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me,’ but he never asked me.”

The Independent has contacted Lively and Reynolds for comment.

Berry played Storm opposite Huge Jackman’s Wolverine in four X-Men movies, including 2000’s title movie and X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).

Halle Berry as storm in ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ ( 20th Century Fox )

Reynolds, who first appeared as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in the original X-Men franchise in 2009, is a co-writer on the new superhero sequel.

It sees several original characters make cameos, including Tyler Mane as Sabretooth and Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

Berry’s iconic mutant character Storm was not included, however, and neither was Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier. The film’s director, Shawn Levy, previously said Stewart’s character was never considered or discussed for a return during development.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ ( Jay Maidment )

Reynolds reprises his role as Wade Wilson in the new film, with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine after his character was killed off in Logan in 2017. The plot follows the superheroes as they begrudgingly team up to defeat a threat to their home universe.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Critics were divided by the movie, with some reviews calling it “tedious and annoying” while others pointing to it as proof that the Marvel franchise still has life in it.

The Independent’s critic Louis Chilton was left unimpressed by the film, as he wrote: “We call Deadpool & Wolverine a movie because it is released in cinemas, and is two hours long, but other than these technicalities, it shares almost nothing with a traditional blockbuster, when it comes to intent.

“The problem isn’t that it tells its story badly – it’s that it has no interest in telling a story well at all. It’s interested exclusively in the maintenance and consolidation of Marvel’s brand, in its viability as both product and advertisement, a snake eating its own tail.”