Ryan Reynolds addresses his future as Deadpool after success of latest movie

Ryan Reynolds has addressed his future as Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the success of his latest film, Deadpool and Wolverine.

The 47-year-old plays Wade Wilson, with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine after his character was killed off in Logan in 2017. It is on track to becoming the highest-grossing film of the year, with fans already debating tiny details in the movie.

Directed by Night at the Museum maker Shawn Levy, it follows the superheroes as they begrudgingly team up to defeat a threat to their home universe.

Reynolds returned as Deadpool following a six-year hiatus, after his first movie as the sarcastic superhero in 2016 was followed by a sequel in 2018.

However, the actor isn’t sure if he’ll ever be returning again as the beloved character.

“I would say that Shawn and I have been pretty clear,” Reynolds told Collider.

“I think, in the most loving way, because talk about the greatest uptown problem any human beings could have is a studio like that saying, ‘What’s next?’ Or ‘How can we make something else?’

“But this movie was made as a complete experience. It wasn’t meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn’t meant to be any of that stuff. And, I think I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that.

“But honestly, right in this moment, I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again — I hope I do — but I don’t know. Right now’s the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next.”

Marvel

Meanwhile director Levy said he did not make the new movie due to being “pressured”.

“A lot of people have asked me, ‘Were you pressured to service the next movie or set up something in Avengers?’

“Really, to their credit, neither Disney or Marvel ever asked us to serve anything beyond one really satisfying self-contained story. And we made exactly that with their support. So, as far as the future, time will tell.”

Critics were divided by the movie, with reviews ranging from calling it “tedious and annoying” to proof that the Marvel franchise still has life in it.

The Independent’s Louis Chilton was left distinctly disturbed as he wrote: “We call Deadpool & Wolverine a movie because it is released in cinemas, and is two hours long, but other than these technicalities, it shares almost nothing with a traditional blockbuster, when it comes to intent.

“The problem isn’t that it tells its story badly – it’s that it has no interest in telling a story well at all. It’s interested exclusively in the maintenance and consolidation of Marvel’s brand, in its viability as both product and advertisement, a snake eating its own tail.”