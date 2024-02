Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarcastic superhero Deadpool is set to return to our cinema screens this summer in Deadpool & Wolverine, with fans getting a first glimpse of the franchise’s newest trailer during the Super Bowl championship on Sunday (11 February).

Ryan Reynolds stars as Wade Wilson, marking his first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after an almost six-year hiatus.

In the trailer, Wilson is interrupted during a birthday party in which he’s seen reflecting: “It’s been a challenging few years, but I’m happy.” The celebration is then cut abruptly short by the appearance of the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The multiverse managers were last seen in the second season of Disney+ series, Loki, marking an additional overlap in their fictional worlds.

The trailer features Reynolds’ character’s distinctive fourth-wall breaking humour with quips like, “Pegging isn’t new for me friend-o, but it is for Disney,” as he looks into the camera.

Hugh Jackman is set to make a return as Wolverine in the film, after his character was killed off in Logan in 2017.

Wolverine teases an appearance at the end of the trailer in which his characteristic claws are seen drawn in the shadows behind Wilson’s head.

Deadpool is set to return to cinema screens in summer (Marvel)

Reacting to his barely-there cameo, Jackman shared a response on Instagram in which he altered a poster of the movie, replacing “Deadpool” with “A**hole*. Reynolds commented: “Pump the brakes. It’s a long road to July, Peanut.”

Also in the trailer, as the TVA shows Wilson clips of scenes from across the Marvel universe, Wilson is charged up, declaring: “Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever. I’m the messiah. I am... Marvel Jesus.”

The trailer confirmed Matthew Macfadyen’s surprising role in the movie, in which the Succession star will play Paradox, a TVA member who seeks to recruit Wilson for a mission that will bring him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Woverine’s appearance is teased in the trailer with his claws seen in the shadows (Marvel )

Director Shawn Levy has hinted that he was inspired by Star Wars in the making of the third Deadpool movie and directed the team to recreate aspects of an interaction between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

The first Deadpool movie was released in 2016 with a sequel in 2018. The third part of the franchise will be the 34th film in the MCU. It is the only Marvel movie set to be released this year.

The production of the film was delayed for months by the writers’ strike in California and now Deadpool 3 is set to be released is cinemas on 25 July 2024 in the UK and a day later on 26 July 2024 in the US.