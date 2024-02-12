The first Deadpool 3 trailer arrived ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday 11 February, revealing the first look at Wade Wilson’s foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Ryan Reynolds, who plays the anti-hero, declares himself “Marvel Jesus” after being pulled into the Time Variance Authority.

Wolverine’s appearance is also teased at the very end of the trailer.

As is tradition in the franchise, Deadpool also breaks the fourth wall throughout the teaser and even pokes fun at Disney and the MCU.

Deadpool 3 is expected to land in cinemas on 26 July 2024.