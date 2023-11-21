Hugh Jackman hints at resumption of Deadpool 3 filming with new selfie

Hugh Jackman has hinted at the resumption of Deadpool 3 filming.

The actor, 55, took to Instagram on Monday 20 November to post a photo of himself donning his famous Wolverine facial hair.

He captioned the selfie, which was taken in front of Buckingham Palace in London: “Sporting the chops can only mean one thing.”

Deadpool 3 was initially expected to introduce Ryan Reynolds’ titular antihero and Wolverine to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 with a May 2024 release date.

However, it became one of many projects to hit pause over the Hollywood strikes.

Now, following the conclusion of the strike action, Deadpool 3 is due to resume filming shortly.