Hugh Jackman Shares Gruelling Gym Workout As He Prepares For Wolverine Return

Hugh Jackman has shared a snippet of his gruelling gym routine as he prepares for his return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

The Australian actor has previously revealed how he gets up at 4am every day to get his body in shape to reprise his role.

In a recent Instagram video, the actor is seen lifting heavy weights. He captioned the post: “No days off - except for tomorrow #becomingwolverineagain.”

The 55-year-old has also changed his diet, eating steamed fish and vegetables four times a day.

Deadpool 3 is set for release this summer.