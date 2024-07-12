Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ever since it was announced that the newest Deadpool film would be produced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have speculated that the somewhat vulgar character would have to be toned down, and made family-friendly for a mainstream audience.

But film bosses have said there is no reason for fans to worry.

At a sneak-peek event for Deadpool & Wolverine on Thursday (11 July), starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, executive producer Louis d’Espacito was asked: “How important was it to keep the R-rating on this?”

To which the producer responded bluntly: “There was no way marvel was going to f*** this up.”

D’Espacito, clearly surprised by his own enthusiasm, then added: “I’m going to be in so much trouble.”

Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the film, expressed faux-shock at D’Espacito’s language, joking: “I’ve just lost my virginity again.”

Fellow executive producer Wendy Jacobson shared D’Espacito’s sentiment, claiming that “anything goes, there is no such thing as too far in a Deadpool movie”.

In a press conference on Friday (12 July), she elaborated further, saying: “We all went in eyes wide open, knowing we were making a Deadpool movie.”

“I do remember one conversation with Kevin [Feige, Marvel President]... I thought he said it very well, he said, ‘Everything is fair game with Deadpool, nothing is sacred.’ And so, to be made fun of by Deadpool is actually a badge of honour.”

Shawn Levy, the director, added: “We had incredible freedom. I kept waiting for the lines to be drawn and they never were. We drew our own lines.”

Dog days: Ryan Reynolds as the ‘Merc with the Mouth’ in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' ( Jay Maidment )

Disney and Marvel acquired the rights to the characters Deadpool and Wolverine from 21st Century Fox back in 2018, and since then fans have anticipated their return to the big screen.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In the trailer for the new film, a decrepit 20th Century Fox sign can be seen, giving fans a nod to the ruin of Fox’s collection of X-men films.

The last time the two characters were together on screen was X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, which was poorly received.

One reason for this was the break from canon for Deadpool’s character, much to the dismay of comic book and film fans out there, as Deadpool’s mouth was sewn shut, meaning fans wouldn’t hear any of his famous humourous quips or his ability to break the fourth wall.

The character was rebooted in 2016 for his self-titled film, and since then has been a fan favourite of the superhero genre.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and Rob Delaney, is out in cinemas on 25 July 2024.