Deadpool 3 has broken records as it becomes the most-watched movie trailer within 24 hours with 365 million total views, according to Disney.

The first trailer for the new Deadpool film, titled Deadpool and Wolverine, debuted on Sunday (11 February) during the Super Bowl, beating previous record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had 355.5 million views in its first days back in 2021.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Wade Wilson, marking his first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after an almost six-year hiatus.

In the trailer, Wilson is interrupted during a birthday party in which he’s seen reflecting: “It’s been a challenging few years, but I’m happy.” The celebration is then cut abruptly short by the appearance of the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The multiverse managers were last seen in the second season of Disney+ series, Loki, marking an additional overlap in their fictional worlds.

The trailer features Reynolds’ character’s distinctive fourth-wall breaking humour with quips like, “Pegging isn’t new for me friend-o, but it is for Disney,” as he looks into the camera.

The anti-hero also declared himself the “Marvel Jesus” in the trailer.

The record breaking numbers were helped by the Super Bowl, which was the most watched US broadcast since the Apollo moon landing in 1969, with 123 million people tuning in to the event.

Hugh Jackman has been confirmed as Wolverine, in a new on-screen partnership between Ryan Reynolds and Jackman’s characters.

Wolverine‘s appearance is teased at the end of the trailer when his claws are seen drawn in the shadows behind Wilson’s head.

Reacting to his cameo, Jackman shared a response on Instagram in which he altered a poster of the movie, replacing “Deadpool” with “A**hole*. Reynolds commented: “Pump the brakes. It’s a long road to July, Peanut.”

Deadpool and Wolverine will be directed by Shawn Levy, with Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner producing the movie.

It is written by Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Levy.

Morena Baccarin will reprise her role as Vanessa with Succession star Matthew Macfadyen confirmed as a new addition.

The synopsis of the movie reads: “Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.”

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released in July.