Demi Moore shares touching birthday message to ex Bruce Willis

Demi Moore shared a touching message to her ex-husband Bruce Willis on Tuesday (19 March), as the Die Hard actor celebrated his 69th birthday.

The 61-year-old shares three daughters with Willis who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) last year.

Moore shared three pictures, showing the pair having a chat on the sofa, Willis playing with his grandaughter, and an old photograph of him with his three daughters.

She captioned the post with the message, “Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you.”

Instagram users flooded the comments with messages of support and admiration. “Thank you for providing a loving example of parenting even after divorce,” one wrote. “You’re helping your children more than you know.”

Another added: “Their relationship is the sweetest thing ever.”

Moore also reshared a video to her Instagram stories with a video of the pair dancing, alongside the words, “This is you in all your silliness and glory and I love it.”

Willis and Moore met during the premiere of the action-comedy film Stakeout. They got married in 1987 after a whirlwind four-month romance, before announcing their split in 1998 due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Earlier this year the Indecent Proposal actor shared a positive update on her ex-husband’s health, telling Good Morning America, “Given the [circumstances], he’s doing very very well.

“What I’ll share is what I say to my children, which is it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold on to what isn’t, but what is.”

‘Their relationship is the sweetest thing ever’, fans wrote (Instagram: @demimoore)

The Sixth Sense actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, also marked the occasion with an Instagram post. It featured a photo of Bruce holding one of their children as a baby.

“Just like you, we simply adore him,” her caption began.

“What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world,” she continued. “He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good.”

The tribute came after Heming shared a health update about her husband after reports suggested he was living “without joy” following his dementia diagnosis.

It was first revealed in March 2022 that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects communication abilities.

Last year, his daughter Rumer provided an update in which she explained he had received a “more specific” diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a “rare and aggressive” form of the disease.

FTD is an umbrella term for a group of dementias that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain which are responsible for such things as personality, behaviour, language and speech, according to Dementia UK.