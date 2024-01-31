Demi Moore shares positive update on Bruce Willis ‘given the circumstances’

Demi Moore shared a positive update on Bruce Willis following his diagnosis of dementia.

The 68-year-old actor was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, before his diagnosis was updated to frontotemporal dementia.

The Ghost star, 61, was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000. They have three daughters.

“What I’ll share is what I say to my children, which it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold on to what isn’t, but what is,” Moore told Good Morning America on Wednesday, 31 January.