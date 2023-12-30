Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has opened up on a “hard” holiday season amid the actor’s dementia battle.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Friday (29 December) and opened up about the importance of having a close support system, which her husband calls the “inner circle”.

She said: “Holidays are hard.

“Anniversaries are had, but for me this year it has really been about community – building a community – and connection.”

The 68-year-old actor was first diagnosed with aphasia last year, before his diagnosis was updated to frontotemporal dementia. Symptoms include personality changes, trouble communicating, and mobility issues.”