Bruce Willis’s daughter Tallulah has opened up about her father’s “aggressive” dementia diagnosis and given an update on the actor’s condition.

The 29-year-old appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss her father’s frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, which is “aggressive and very rare”.

Ms Willis said the family has chosen to speak out to raise awareness.

When asked what “state” her father is currently in, she replied: “He is the same, which I think, in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing that you can ask for.

“And what I see is love when I am with him. And it’s my dad and he loves me.”