Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis has said her husband’s type of dementia is “being swept under the carpet” as she criticised doctors and the media.

The Hollywood actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) which primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, associated with behaviour, personality, and language.

In a new Instagram video, Mrs Heming Willis said: “When doctors or the media talk about dementia, they’ll say Alzheimers and other dementias. So, FTD is the ‘other’ dementia, and let me tell you something about that disease. It is real, it is out there, and it will bring you to your knees.”